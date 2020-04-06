Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

