AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ANTE opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. AirMedia Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

AirMedia Group Company Profile

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

