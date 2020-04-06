AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

