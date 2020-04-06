AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.43.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
