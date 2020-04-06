AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 289.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AEGON were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AEGON by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AEGON by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AEGON by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AEGON by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 389,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AEGON alerts:

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AEG opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEGON (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.