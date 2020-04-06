Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,907 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 6,073.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 14.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,496. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of HQY opened at $41.09 on Monday. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.