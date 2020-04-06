Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 480 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4,676.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 266,510 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 260,930 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,170 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,913 shares of company stock worth $1,869,151 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

