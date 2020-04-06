Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,406 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $5,067,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.00 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

