Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,953,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,579,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,566 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTA. Citigroup raised their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTA opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.71, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

