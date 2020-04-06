Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,453,000 after purchasing an additional 636,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,281,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY opened at $57.97 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

