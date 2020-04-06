Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

