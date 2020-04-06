Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares in the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

