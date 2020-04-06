Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,025 General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth $243,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth $121,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in General American Investors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. General American Investors Company Inc has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

