Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 645 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $423,015.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,440. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCYT opened at $19.49 on Monday. Veracyte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.