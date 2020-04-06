Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,272 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 196,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PICB opened at $24.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

