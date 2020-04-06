Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,139 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDC. Wedbush dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,862,880.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

