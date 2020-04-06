Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 1.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

