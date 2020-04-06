Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

SAFM opened at $106.66 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

