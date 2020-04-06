Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.