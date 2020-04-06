Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

NYSE AEM opened at $44.67 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

