Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $227,000 Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,585 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Quad/Graphics worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QUAD shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Quad/Graphics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

