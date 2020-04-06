Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $218,000 Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cutera by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95,597 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,960 shares of company stock worth $1,493,312. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

CUTR opened at $12.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter. Cutera had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

