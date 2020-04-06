Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $215,000 Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $227.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.81.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $126.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

