Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $199,000 Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

