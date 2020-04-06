Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 220,843 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

