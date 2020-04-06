Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $118,426,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Whirlpool by 6.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR opened at $82.64 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.