Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NVR by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NVR by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,749.00.

NVR opened at $2,362.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,310.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,637.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,071.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $58.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

