Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 752 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of JNK opened at $90.54 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

