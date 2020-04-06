Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 589 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.92. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research raised Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

