Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 191.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $83,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,406. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE CIEN opened at $40.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.