ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $101.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

