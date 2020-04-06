Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of XLRN opened at $80.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

