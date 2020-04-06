Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.94 ($27.83).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €14.76 ($17.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $853.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.32. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a fifty-two week high of €31.90 ($37.09).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

