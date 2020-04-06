$7.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.99 billion and the lowest is $5.96 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $32.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.85 billion to $34.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.89 billion to $36.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $79.45 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after buying an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

