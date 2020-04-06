638,400 Shares in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 638,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Centennial Resource Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

CDEV stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.26. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. Centennial Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

