58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. China International Capital downgraded 58.com to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised 58.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CICC Research downgraded 58.com from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Get 58.com alerts:

NYSE WUBA opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. 58.com has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 58.com will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in 58.com by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,289,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,674,000 after acquiring an additional 769,734 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.