4,213 Shares in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,213 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

