2,635 Shares in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth about $39,681,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 332,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $63.34 on Monday. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -791.75 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $411,237.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

