2,233 Shares in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,316.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,670,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

