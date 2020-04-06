1,626,880 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,626,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $27.89 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.