10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Insider Sells $1,961,550.00 in Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $1,961,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TXG opened at $58.69 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $108.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.40) EPS.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,049,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.