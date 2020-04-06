$0.54 EPS Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.51. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUVA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.