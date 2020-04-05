Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ZSAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Zosano Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.31.

ZSAN opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Aisling Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 689,655 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

