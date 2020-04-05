Zendesk Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zendesk in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zendesk’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

ZEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.62.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $94.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $90,429,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,205,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $48,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $24,123,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,883,000 after purchasing an additional 310,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $379,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,878.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $271,073.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,399. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

