Zel Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $16.09 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00485363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00106852 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 98,133,500 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

