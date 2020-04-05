ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ZEAL stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $44.60.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.