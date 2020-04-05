ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several research firms recently commented on ZEAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.
