Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMNB. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of American National BankShares stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.20. American National BankShares has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). American National BankShares had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, EVP Edward C. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $138,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in American National BankShares by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in American National BankShares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in American National BankShares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American National BankShares by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

