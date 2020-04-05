Zacks Investment Research Lowers IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

