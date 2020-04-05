Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

HURN has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

