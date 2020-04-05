Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Hold

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CATC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of CATC opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $85.95.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.77 per share, with a total value of $145,540.00. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 53.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

