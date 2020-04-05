Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neenah will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NP shares. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Neenah by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NP stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Neenah has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $675.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

